Tata Altroz iCNG Brochure Leaked Ahead of Official Launch, Gets an Electric Sunroof

Tata Altroz iCNG has already created a buzz in the Indian market. Having said that, the homegrown automaker started accepting bookings for the CNG version of Altroz last month at a token amount of Rs 21000. Ahead of the official launch, the brochure of the premium hatchback has been leaked online. As per the recent reports, it is being anticipated that Altroz iCNG will be offered in as many as six trims - XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S).

The base XE trim of Altroz iCNG will be equipped with standard safety features and a 4-inch digital instrument cluster. The XM+ variant will come with several creature comforts like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4 speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, voice assist, steering-mounted controls, central locking, remote keyless entry, electric foldable ORVMs as well as front and rear USB sockets.

Tata has added plenty of useful features in the fully-loaded XZ+ O (S) variant. These features include leather seats, a rearview camera with dynamic guideways, auto headlamps, electric sunroof with voice assist, height adjustable front seat belts, a rear fog lamp, an 8-speaker audio system, connected car tech with Remote Vehicle Control through Smartphone, TPMS, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, an air purifier, and a wireless charger.

Tata Altroz iCNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This is the same engine that is seen on the standard Altroz and is quite refined. Altroz iCNG’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine churns out 84 BHP and 113 Nm in petrol mode and 76 BHP and 97 Nm in CNG mode. It is worth noting that there is no major change in the exterior of the Altroz CNG and the car is similar to the standard model. Apart from the ‘iCNG’ badge on the tailgate, Altroz iCNG is almost identical to the standard model.

Tata Altroz iCNG will cater to those buyers who are cautious of the rising fuel prices and are looking for a reliable hatchback. The Altroz CNG is Tata’s third offering to come with a factory fitted CNG kit after Tiago and Tigor.

The CNG versions of Tiago and Tigor offer an impressive fuel economy of 26.49km/kg. The Altroz CNG is likely to deliver mileage in that range. Tata Altroz iCNG will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG in the Indian market.

