Tata Harrier Achieves 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone, Details Here

The Indian car maker Tata recently sold the 1,00,000th units of Harrier. With this, the SUV unlocked a new milestone for the company. After crossing the one lakh sales mark, the brand marked the king-size SUV as one of the hot-selling cars from the production line. The company confirmed the good news on its official social media handles.

Tata said ever since the Harrier was launched in 2019, it received an overwhelming response from customers. Officials said it took four years for the SUV to unlock the achievement. Currently, the future-loaded SUV comes in more than 18 different variants. It is also available in six different choice of color schemes. Talking about the price range, the massive SUV starts at Rs 14.99 lakh and the top model goes up to Rs 24.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

Advertisement

Tata Harrier’s Recent Updates

The company recently updated the four-wheeler as per the latest BS6 norms, and did some subtle changes to the car. Apart from this, the SUV’s update now comes with an automatic panoramic sunroof, a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror among others.

The brand also updated its 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system to make it more responsive and quick. The car also received updates on Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connection, as well as iRA-connected car technology. Now, the four-wheeler supports over 200 voice commands in six languages.

Advertisement

Tata Harrier Powerstrain

The Harrier features a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which churns out a max power of 168 BHP and 350Nm of peak torque. It is available in either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the car manufacturer recently introduced a new edition for the Harrer under the eye-catching the Red-Dark-Edition. The company initially showcased the model at the 2023 Auto Expo. Amid this, Tata is all set to launch a fresh Harrier facelift. It will receive majorly a lot of cosmetic changes and is likely to have ADAS technology.