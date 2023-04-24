Tata Harrier Front Fascia Melts as Temperature Rises in Bengaluru, Photos Viral

Summer is here! So are the heat waves. Now the rising temperature is not only affecting humans but cars too. And, a recent viral tweet is clear proof of it, where the front bumper of Tata Harrier, which is considered one of the strongest SUVs in the country, started melting due to the massive heat. The incident has been reported from Bengaluru.

The car owner named Saurav Nahata in his tweet claimed that he parked the SUV outside his office. Later, when he came to collect the car, he witnessed the front fascia of the Harrier being burnt due to the sunlight. He also shared photos of the same, where the front grille and the bumper can be seen melting.

Take a look at the viral tweet of Tata Harrier’s melted bumper

Nahata in his tweet wrote that he has been driving or using the Tata Harrier since December 2021. He bought the SUV because of the positive reviews of its build quality and safety ratings. However, when it didn’t live up to expectations and was not able to handle normal heatwave, the customer got disappointed.

While tagging the homegrown carmaker in his Tweet, Nahata wrote that the incident took place when his car was parked under the Bangalore sun for 10 hours on April 12th, and now the company is asking him to pay for the damage.

In addition, the customer in his post said that he is really surprised by seeing that the leading brand is taking the serious event so lightly.

