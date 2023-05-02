Trends :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Tata Motors India Sales Dip 4 Percent in April to 69,599 Units

Tata Motors said its passenger vehicle sales rose 13 percent to 47,107 units last month, as compared to 41,630 units last year

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 10:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Tata Nexon (Photo: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors on Monday said its total wholesales declined by 4 percent to 69,599 units in April, as compared with the same month last year. The company had sold 72,468 units in April 2022.

The auto major said its total domestic sales declined by 4 percent to 68,514 units last month, as compared with 71,467 units in the year-ago period.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales rose 13 percent to 47,107 units last month, as compared to 41,630 units in the same month last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales stood at 22,492 units, down 27 percent from 30,838 units in April 2022, it added.

first published: May 02, 2023, 08:58 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 10:15 IST
