Tata Motors All Set to Provide Starbus EV to Bengaluru Soon

Shri Ramalinga Reddy, Hon’ble Minister of Transport, Karnataka, flagged off an electric bus prototype for BMTC by Tata Motors today. Tata Motors along with its subsidiary TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd will supply, operate, and maintain the 921 units for 12 years.

Tata Starbus EV is developed indigenously for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to provide citizens of Bengaluru smarter, safer, and greener public transportation option.

Ms. G Sathyavathi, IAS, MD, BMTC, said, “Meeting the high-quality benchmark, we are elated to flag off Tata Motors’ electric bus prototype. The advanced features and impressive performance of the electric bus align perfectly with BMTC’s commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and improving the quality of life for our citizens. We look forward to supplementing our fleet with Tata Motors’ new, smart electric buses."

Mr. Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, of TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited said, “We are delighted to see our first smart electric bus get flagged off in Bengaluru. For decades, Tata Motors’ advanced research and development facilities have meticulously created offerings that are cutting-edge and eco-friendly.

The bus flagged off today is equipped with state-of-the-art features and ergonomic design, providing commuters with a hassle-free travel experience.

We are confident that our electric buses will make public transportation safe, comfortable, and energy efficient."