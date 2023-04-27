Tata Motors Announces Partnership With Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar

Tata Motors has joined hands with the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) to extend its SUV and other car offerings to police personnel and their families across India. The handover ceremony of the sanction letter took place in New Delhi in the presence of senior officials from both KPKB and Tata Motors.

As part of the association between Tata Motors and the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar, cars and SUVs of the automaker will be available to all members of the KPKB. The KPKB has 119 master canteens currently, which function as distribution centres. The Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar also has 1,178 subsidiary canteens which serve over 34 lakh personnel from the state and central police department. The tie-up with Tata Motors will offer best-in-class cars and SUVs to these personnel at special rates.

The KPKB was established by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2006 as a welfare measure for currently servicing and retired personnel. The organisation includes personnel from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Railway Protection Force (RPF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Special Protection Group (SPG) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Employees of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Assam Rifles (AR), Border Security Force (BSF), and all state police organisations are also included in the KPKB.

To know more about the scheme, KPKB personnel can call or visit their nearest Tata dealership. They can also visit the official website- tatamotors.com.

Coming back to Tata Motors, the automaker will launch the Altroz iCNG soon. The car will be the first in India to have a twin cylinder CNG technology. Customers can book the vehicle at Rs 21,000. Deliveries are expected to begin in May.

The Tata Motors Altroz iCNG will feature additional safety features like gas leak detection feature, micro switch to ensure the vehicle is turned off during refuelling and thermal incident protection. The model will also get a direct CNG start. The Tata Altroz iCNG will be available in four variants- XZ, XE, XM+ and XZ+. The car will come in four colours- Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Opera Blue and Avenue White. It will have a standard warranty of three years/1,00,000 km.

Tata Motors had announced earlier this month that it will raise the price of its passenger vehicles from May 1 this year. The weighted average increase in cost will be 0.6 percent, and will depend on the model and variant.

