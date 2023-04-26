Trends :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Tata Motors Files Record 158 Patents in FY23, Secures 71 Grants

Tata Motors Files Record 158 Patents in FY23, Secures 71 Grants

The patent applications cover a wide range of new product and process advances, as well as CESS-related (connected, electrified, sustainable, and safe) technology major trends.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 14:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Image for representation. (Image source: Reuters)
The leading Indian automotive manufacturing company Tata Motor announced that the brand has filed an extensive number of IPRs FY23, under which 158 Patents and 79 Designs are included.

With this, the company has become the top cumulative number of patents filed in the country by an Indian OEM manufacturing commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The firm also received 71 patent grants in the fiscal year.

The patent applications cover a wide range of new product and process advances, as well as CESS-related (connected, electrified, sustainable, and safe) technology major trends. The company also includes a number of vehicle systems, including emission control, body & trim, suspension, and powertrain.

Commenting about the same, the chief technology officer of Tata Motors, Rajendra Petkar, said that the company’s sole focus is on developing cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art processes in the areas of new energy, zero-emissions, safety, performance, lower cost of ownership and digitalisation.

He said that with a mindset of continuously challenging the status quo and striving for excellence, the team has made innovation a way of life at Tata Motors.

In addition, Petkar said, the brand shall continue to invest in developing our engineering prowess to support nation-building, create top-class mobility solutions and serve the evolving aspirations of the customers.

first published: April 26, 2023, 14:12 IST
last updated: April 26, 2023, 14:12 IST
