Tata Motors Global Sale Rises 5 Percent in First Quarter of FY24

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 5 percent increase in its group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, at 3,22,159 units in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the year-ago period.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in the April-June quarter of FY2023-24 were at 1,40,450 units, up 8 percent as compared to Q1 FY23, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For Jaguar Land Rover, global wholesales were at 93,253 units. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 10,324 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales were at 82,929 units, it added.