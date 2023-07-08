Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Tata Motors Global Sale Rises 5 Percent in First Quarter of FY24

Tata Motors Global Sale Rises 5 Percent in First Quarter of FY24

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in the April-June quarter of FY24 were at 1,40,450 units.

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 13:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Tata Motors (Photo: IANS)
Tata Motors (Photo: IANS)

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 5 percent increase in its group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, at 3,22,159 units in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the year-ago period.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in the April-June quarter of FY2023-24 were at 1,40,450 units, up 8 percent as compared to Q1 FY23, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For Jaguar Land Rover, global wholesales were at 93,253 units. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 10,324 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales were at 82,929 units, it added.

    • The global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the first quarter were at 88,456 units, lower by 15 per cent as compared to the same period last fiscal.

    Tata Motors was the biggest gainer among Sensex shares on Friday, rising by 2.94 percent to close at Rs 618.45 on BSE.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

    first published: July 08, 2023, 13:38 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 13:40 IST
