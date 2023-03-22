Tata Motors Price Hike: CV Range Gets Surge of 5 Percent

The largest home-grown car maker in India Tata on Mach 21 announced that it will be increasing the prices on all of its commercial vehicles by 5%, starting from April 1st, 2023. The decision comes ahead of the implementation of BS6 phase II emission norms.

The company also released an official statement, under which it mentioned that the decision to increase prices has been taken in order to comply with more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms. The Firm also stated that the price hike will affect only the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant.

As the company moves forward to meet all required standards, it said that the firm transitioning the entire range of vehicle portfolio so that all the customers and fleet owners can expect a range of cleaner, greener, and technologically superior options that will bring higher benefits and lower total cost of ownership.

Amid this, Tata Motors is all set to bring new products, which will soon fire the imagination of GenNext customers. Official details reveal that the upcoming vehicle lineup will be fuelled by state-of-the-art design and R&D centers, which are located in India, the UK, the US, Italy, and South Korea.

In addition, the car makers informed that Tata is committed to providing tech-enabled automotive solutions and developing pioneering technologies, which will have a strong impact on the market and the customers.

