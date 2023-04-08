Home » Auto » Tata Motors Report 8 Percent Increase in Global Sales of Forth Quarter 2023

Tata Motors Report 8 Percent Increase in Global Sales of Forth Quarter 2023

Dispatches of all passenger vehicles of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter increased by 10 percent

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 13:44 IST

Chennai, India

Tata Motors (Photo: IANS)
Tata Motors (Photo: IANS)

Tata Motors on Friday reported an 8 percent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), at 3,61,361 units in the fourth quarter of FY23.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the January-March period this year stood at 1,18,321 units, up 3 percent over the same period of FY22, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Dispatches of all passenger vehicles in the fourth quarter increased 10 percent to 1,35,654 units over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said.

Global sales of JLR stood at 1,07,386 vehicles in the March quarter, which comprised 15,499 units of Jaguar and 91,887 units of Land Rover, it said.

