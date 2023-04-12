Trends :MG Comet EVMcLaren 765 LT SpiderLargest Passenger VehicleSuzuki Burgman ElectricBajaj Pulsar NS200 Review
Home » Auto » Tata Motors Rolls Out 5,00,000th Nexon, Sets New Milestone in Subcompact SUV Segment

Tata Motors Rolls Out 5,00,000th Nexon, Sets New Milestone in Subcompact SUV Segment

Tata Nexon's success is attributed to its stylish design, advanced features, and robust build quality.

Advertisement

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 13:37 IST

Pune, India

Tata Motors Celebrates Production of 500,000th Tata Nexon (Photo: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors Celebrates Production of 500,000th Tata Nexon (Photo: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading automakers, has reached a significant milestone as it rolls out its 500,000th Tata Nexon. The Nexon, which was launched in 2017, has been a popular compact SUV in the Indian market, and has played a major role in establishing Tata Motors as a key player in the country’s automotive industry.

Furthermore, this achievement is a testament to Tata Motors’ commitment to producing high-quality vehicles that cater to the needs of the Indian market. The Nexon has received widespread acclaim for its design, performance, and safety features, which have helped it carve a niche for itself in a highly competitive market. It also boasts of a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest cars in its class.

Advertisement

The Nexon has been a popular choice among Indian car buyers.  It is a standout in its segment due to its impressive features and powertrain options, including electric versions. It further comes equipped with a plethora of features that includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and a Harman sound system. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD and electronic stability control ensure passenger safety.

Also Read: Tata Motors Teases Upcoming Nexon Facelift, Here’s What to Expect

RELATED NEWS

The homegrown automaker is not resting on its laurels and has been working on a heavily revised version of the current model, the 2024 Nexon. The revised version will feature design influences from the Curvv concept, plentiful new features and a variety of powertrain options.

Advertisement

Currently priced at Rs 7.8 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Nexon competes with other popular subcompact SUVs such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and Nissan Magnite. Expect the revised model to command a premium over the current version when it goes on sale.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Samreen PallSamreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18, is a Computer Science graduate but a ...Read More

first published: April 12, 2023, 13:27 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 13:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures