Tata Motors to Hike Prices of Passenger Vehicles From May 1, Here's Why

Tata Motors to Hike Prices of Passenger Vehicles From May 1, Here's Why

This will be the second price hike by the Tata Motors for its passenger vehicles after it had increased in February

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 14:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Tata Motors (Photo: IANS)
Tata Motors (Photo: IANS)

Tata Motors on Friday said it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles from May 1 to partially offset increase in input costs.

The weighted average increase will be 0.6 percent, depending on the variant and model, Tata Motors said in a statement.

This will be the second price hike by the company for its PVs after it had increased in February.

Also Read: Passenger Vehicles Sales Records 27 Percent Growth in FY 2022-23: SIAM Report

“Tata Motors has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs and is hence compelled to pass on some proportion through this hike," it said.

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles, including cars such as Tiago, Tigor and Altroz; and SUVs such as Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari, with prices ranging from Rs 5.54 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

Earlier in February this year, the company had increased prices across its internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio of passenger vehicles at an average of 1.2 percent.

About the Author

Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

first published: April 14, 2023, 14:33 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 14:33 IST
