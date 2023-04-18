Tata Altroz CNG India Launch Tomorrow: Check Mileage, Features and More

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the CNG version of its popular Altroz hatchback tomorrow in the country. The Altroz CNG was first showcased alongside the CNG version of the Punch at the Auto Expo 2023. Tata’s Altroz is one of the best-selling models of the company and has acquired an image of a premium hatchback in India. By launching the CNG version of the Altroz, Tata Motors is providing a great option to those buyers who are cautious of the rising fuel prices. The Altroz CNG will be the third model in Tata’s portfolio to offer a factory fitted CNG kit. The other two models, Tiago and Tigor, have been very well received in India.

The Altroz CNG will be powered by the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine that churns out 86hp and 113Nm of torque in petrol mode. In CNG mode, this engine has decent power figures of 77hp and 97Nm. This engine will likely be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The plus point of Altroz CNG is that it can start directly in CNG mode.

As the CNG versions of Tiago and Tigor offer a great fuel economy of 26.49km/kg, we can expect the Altroz to deliver exceptional mileage as well.

Tata has not changed the exterior of the Altroz CNG. Except the addition of the ‘iCNG’ badge on the tailgate, the car is almost identical to the standard model. Unlike other CNG cars, Altroz CNG boasts of considerable boot space as Tata has placed two twin cylinders of 30 litres each under the boot floor of the hatchback.

The Altroz will likely be offered in XM, XZ and the top spec XZ+ trims. Reportedly, the car will come equipped with modern features a digital driver’s display, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a voice-activated sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, an engine start/stop button, height adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control, leatherette seats, rear AC vents and a front centre armrest.

All of these features make the Altroz CNG an attractive proposition for most buyers in India who are looking for a reliable hatchback. The Altroz CNG will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG in the Indian market.

