Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 19.04 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition at a starting price of Rs 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the Indian market. To be available in two variants namely XZ+ LUX and XZ+ LUX with a 7.2 kW AC fast charger, it comes with several advanced and upmarket features as standard. Tata Nexon EV Max Dark variants will be the flagship variants in the electric SUV range.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Nexon EV is India’s #1 EV and in a short span has been loved and trusted by over 50,000 customers, making it the flagbearer of India’s EV evolution. The #DARK range on the other hand has made a mark for itself too by becoming a popular choice of customers. With the success of the #DARK and the popularity of the Nexon EV MAX, we felt it was the right time to marry the two and present to our customers this new avatar that moves #DARK to MAX."

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Design

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark is presented in the signature Midnight Black colour. It flaunts satin black humanity line and projector headlamps with tri-arrow DRLs upfront while riding on Charcoal Grey alloy wheels. Some of the notable exterior highlights include tri-arrow signature LED tail lamps, exclusive #DARK mascot on fender, shark fin antenna and roof rails.

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Interior

The cabin is offered with a Dark-themed interior pack which comprises of leatherette door trims and seat upholstery with tri-arrow perforations, EV blue highlight stitches and leatherette-wrapped steering wheel. In addition, the e-SUV boasts of jewelled control knob with glossy piano black dashboard with signature tri-arrow pattern.

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Features

The Nexon EV Max Dark comes with never-seen-before 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with a high resolution High Definition (HD) display. It features wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay connectivity along with a HD Rear View Camera. The Dark Range also gets Voice assistant in 6 regional languages, 180+ voice commands in six languages (English, Hindi, Bengali Tamil, Telugu, Marathi) and a new User Interface (UI).

Furthermore, the Dark variants retain the existing features of the Nexon EV Max range in the form of Electronic Parking Brake with Auto hold, Front Leatherette Ventilated Seats, Air purifier with AQI Display, Wireless Smartphone Charger, Cruise Control, Auto Dimming IRVM, Electric Sunroof, Auto Headlamps, Rain Sensing Wiper, Fully Automatic Temperature Control, Cooled Glovebox, Rear AC Vents, Smart Key with Push button Start/Stop (PEPS), Electrically Operated ORVMS with Auto fold, Rear Wiper Washer & Defogger, 4 Speaker+ 4 Tweeters, Steering Mounted Controls and 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster.

