Home » Auto » Tata Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX Launched at Rs 18.79 Lakh, Gets Bigger Infotainment System

Besides the 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, Tata Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX also comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Reported By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 15:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Tata Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX gets a 3.3 kW AC charger and a 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger (Photo: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX at a sticker price of Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the Indian market. It gets the bigger Harman-sourced 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with over 180 voice commands, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard feature along with a new User Interface (UI).

Tata Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX (3.3 kW AC charger) bookings start from today across all the company authorized dealerships. Tata Motors has also rolled out a 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger variant, which costs Rs 19.29 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Some of the notable features in both the variants are TFT high resolution HD display, HD rear view camera, Enhanced audio performance with sharp notes & extended Bass performance, and Voice assistant in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi).

Tata Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX gets voice assistant in 6 languages (Photo: Tata Motors)

Tata Nexon EV is equipped with the Ziptron technology and more than 45,000 units of the all-electric SUV have already been sold. It is presently the best-selling electric SUV in the Indian market. The Nexon EV is sold via Tata’s network of over 270 dealers covering 188 cities. Below is the variant-wise price of Tata Nexon EV in India:

Nexon EV PRIMEPrices In INR Lakh (All prices are Ex-showroom, All India)
XM14.49
XZ+15.99
XZ+ Lux16.99
Dark XZ+16.19
Dark XZ+ Lux17.19

    • Nexon EV MAXPrices In INR Lakh (All prices are Ex-showroom, All India)
    XM16.49
    XM 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger16.99
    XZ+17.49
    XZ+ 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger17.99
    XZ+ Lux 18.79
    XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger 19.29
    Dark XZ+ Lux19.04
    Dark XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger19.54

    first published: June 02, 2023, 14:59 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 15:02 IST
