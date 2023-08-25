Tata Nexon, Nexon EV Facelift India Launch on September 14

Tata Motors is all set to introduce the much-anticipated facelifts of its crowd-favorite models, the Nexon and Nexon EV, on September 14.

While the official curtain hasn’t been lifted yet, we’re here to reveal what to expect from these revamped SUVs.

Drawing inspiration from the futuristic Curvv and the captivating Harrier EV concepts, the Nexon facelift is all set to make a grand entrance. With a sophisticated split-headlamp setup, an attention-grabbing full-width LED tail-light, redesigned alloy wheels, and a farewell to the previous Y-shaped design motifs, the Nexon’s exterior makeover is guaranteed to turn heads.

Stepping inside, the Nexon facelift unveils a reimagined dashboard flaunting sleeker AC vents and a futuristic touch-based HVAC control panel. The SUV raises the bar with a spacious 10.25-inch touchscreen, accompanied by a futuristic digital instrument cluster and an all-new two-spoke steering wheel. While embracing the winds of change, Tata Motors retains the iconic rotary drive mode selector and the trusty manual handbrake.

Under the hood, the Nexon will retain its mighty 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and the robust 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol variant offers a spectrum of four gearbox choices, including a cutting-edge 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, a sporty 5-speed manual, an engaging 6-speed manual, and a swift 6-speed AMT. Meanwhile, the diesel engine remains paired with the trusted 6-speed gearboxes.

While the Nexon EV’s powertrain specifics remain a mystery for now, we anticipate it to match the standards of its predecessor.