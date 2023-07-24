Tata Punch CNG Model to Launch Soon, Here's All You Need Know

Tata Motors has been witnessing decent sales for the past few months. A big credit goes to one of the hot-selling products Punch, which has contributed majorly to the figures. Now, after seeing an overwhelming response from the customers, the brand is planning to launch the vehicle in a CNG model.

The company already showcased the CNG model in AutoExpo 2023. Now, the latest report says that the company also started the production of its upcoming company-fitted CNG variant. However, the brand is yet to share or reveal related details about the same. If the vehicle successfully makes its official appearance in the Indian market, the model will become fourth product from the company’s CNG lineup after Tiago, Tigor and Altroz.

Upcoming Tata Punch CNG Kit

It has been reported that the upcoming CNG Punch will feature a unique dual-cylinder setup, which will allow the customers to have more boot space. Tata is likely to position each 30 litres capacity cylinder under the boot in such a way, it will create enough storage space for the customers. The unique change might attract news customers as well.

Upcoming Tata Punch CNG Engine and Power

If rumors are to be believed, the company-fitted CNG Punch will feature the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, which will generate a max power of 84.82bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. On CNG, it will produce 75.94 bhp and 97Nm. The unit will be paired with 5-speed manual gearbox. Customers will be able to direct start the vehicle on CNG mode.