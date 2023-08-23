Tata Punch EV Spotted, Flaunts Charging Slot at Front Bumper

After grabbing all the eyeballs of the customers with a fuel-powered engine and company-fitted CNG option, Tata’s one of the hot selling products Punch seems like all set to hit the Indian market in electric Avatar very soon. Recently, the vehicle has been spied on during the testing phase, revealing most of the key features and details about the compact SUV.

As per the leaked photos, the vehicle can be seen in heavy camouflage, flaunting its charging slot on its front bumper, which is clearly hinting that the company is quite serious about the Punch’s electric version. However, the brand has not shared or revealed any related details about the same as yet. But, some report says it might drop soon.

Upcoming Tata Punch EV Design

Going by the viral images, the EV seems identical to the CNG or ICE models in terms of design and styling. Talking about the exterior, the car gets a charging slot on the front and is likely to feature an updated grill. Apart from these changes, everything remains the same as above mentioned models including headlight setup, LED DRLs, fog lamps, rear taillamps, heavy cladding on sides, and rear bumper, among others.

Upcoming Tata Punch EV Interior

When it comes to the interior, the upcoming Punch EV is likely to have could an updated 2-spoke steering wheel, which already has been displayed in Curvv concept. Customers can expect a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will support all the car connect technology.

Upcoming Tata Punch EV Battery Pack

If launched, the vehicle will be based on the Alfa platform, and likely to come the company’s advanced Ziptron technology, featuring a liquid-cooled battery pack. It has been speculated that the homegrown car manufacturer might offer the vehicle multiple battery size options.