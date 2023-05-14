Tata Sumo Modified into a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon in Bhopal, Video Viral | WATCH

It’s a dream of every car enthusiast to own a Mercedes-Benz’s one of the high-performance cars G63 AMG. But, due to the extremely high price, most of the customers take a step back and rather go for some cheaper option. But, if we tell you that you can achieve your dream by just spending some lakhs. It might sound funny right? But, it is true as everything is possible in India with ‘Jugad’. And, the recent viral video, which is doing rounds on the social media platform is clear proof of it.

The video has been shared by an influencer or vlogger on Youtube, showing a car modification shop in Bhopal, where a man sacrificed his Tata Sumo 2005 model, and turned it into a brand new G-Wagon.

Advertisement

Also Read: Watch: 2024 Hyundai Kona Makes First Public Appearance, Goes on Sale Shortly

Take a look at viral video of Tata Sumo Turned G-Wagon

According to the video, it shows Tata Sumo has been turned into G-Wagon in such as manner, which forces every car enthusiast to think that how it is even possible!

Advertisement

The clip starts with a close shot of the SUV, where the vlogger trying to show the details of the SUV. The presenter in the footage said that the maker has custom-built G63 AMG by resembling the components. He informed that from the front bumper to the grille to the bonnet, the custom-fabricated metal has been used in the car to give a proper finish to G-Wagon.

In the video, it also can be seen that the maker has used the same LED headlights, paired with the LED DRLs, giving it a similar look to a real G-Wagon. However, the maker did not make any change in the performance as the customer only wanted to turn Tata Sumo into an expensive SUV.

When the clip went viral on the internet, some call it a waste of money. While some appreciated the efforts of the makers.