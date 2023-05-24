Tata Tiago Driver's Miraculous Survival After Collision with Pickup Truck, Watch Video

A viral video is doing rounds on social media platforms, where Tata Tiago is getting a lot of appreciation from people after it managed to save a life during a massive accident.

Without disclosing the exact location of the incident, a Youtuber shared the video on his channel, revealing the main cause of the collision. In the video, he was heard saying that the car owner named Shivakumar was driving his Tata Tiago, and somehow his control over the steering wheel, causing a collision with the mini truck.

Take a look at the viral video of Tata Tiago Accident

In the video, it can be seen that a Maruti Suzuki’s Carry pickup truck overturned at a white Tata Tiago, which has received a 4 stars rating in a crash test by Global NCAP. The photos in the clip also showed that people gathered around the overturned truck to make it stand on its wheel.

What Was Main Cause Of Accident?

The clip showed that the hatchback receive some critical damage on the front, side as well as on the roof. While the body shell looked intact, which is why the owner luckily walked out from the four-wheeler with just some minor injuries. The report also claimed that the mini truck driver also survived the accident.

Ever since the video was shared on social media and Youtube, it received thousands of reactions, and views in no time. While some users appreciated the Tata Cars built quality, some slammed those who call Global NCAP a fake car crash test organization.