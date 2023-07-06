Tata Tiago Touches Sales Milestone of 5 Lakh Units

Tata Motors has announced that the Tiago hatchback has achieved a sales milestone of 5 lakh units in the Indian market. Furthermore, the latest 1 lakh cars were sold in a span of merely 15 months. The company celebrated this feat with a symbolic roll-out at the Sanand facility in Gujarat, where Tata Tiago production takes place.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Vinay Pant, Head-Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The Tiago has played a pivotal role in bolstering the popularity of our New Forever range since its launch. The Tiago has consistently surpassed expectations by offering discerning customers good styling, unrivaled safety standards, state-of-the-art technology, thereby reshaping the landscape of the hatch segment."

Tata Tiago is available in petro, CNG and electric versions in the domestic market. Having said that, it is the only hatchback in India to be sold in all three fuel trims. The brand also offers a NRG version of the hatch which comes with an SUV inspired design with off-roading capabilities. Tata Tiago NRG can be availed in both petrol and CNG fuel choices. The Tiago has received 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP, which makes it the safest hatchback in the segment.