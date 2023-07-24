Televison Host Rannvijay Singha Becomes Proud Owner of Limited Edition Ultraviolette F77

Bengaluru-based high-performance electric vehicle start-up Ultraviolette recently delivered its limited edition bike F77 to the television personality Rannvijay Singha. As per details, the actor and reality show host has received the 16th model out of 77 limited-run units. The brand officials handed over the keys of the vehicle in meteor grey and afterburner yellow colour scheme at his Mumbai residence.

Singha also thanked the company for delivering the 16th number bike at his doorstep. He also revealed that the number is quite lucky to him as he and his daughter was born on this date. While his wife celebrates her birthday on the 17.

The Company claims that they have created only 77 limited edition models, and all of them have been sold out in just two hours ever since the booking started.

Advertisement

Ultraviolette F77 Price

The F77 limited edition bike has been introduced in two variants. It comes at the starting price of Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The upper model Recon can be purchased at Rs 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom). While the most powerful sport one has been listed under the price tag of Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ultraviolette F77 Specs

Advertisement

The F77 electric two-wheeler is available in two battery pack options. The base model features a 7.1 kWh, while the top models have 10.3 kWh battery option. The models provide an IDC range of 206 km and up to 307 km (IDC) on a full top respectively.