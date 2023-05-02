Trends :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Tesla Hikes Price of Model Y, Model 3 in America

Tesla Hikes Price of Model Y, Model 3 in America

Tesla now offers its most affordable version Model 3 at $40,240, while the performance variant is for $53,240

Paras Yadav

Reuters

May 02, 2023

Los Angeles

Tesla (Photo: IANS)
Tesla (Photo: IANS)

Tesla Inc raised its prices in the United States for the second time in less than two weeks, its website showed, after having slashed prices six times this year through mid-April.

Tesla has raised the prices of its Model Y and Model 3 variants by a modest $250 each, pricing details available on the company’s website showed.

The Tesla Model Y now has a base price of $47,240, while the Model Y Long-Range crossover and Performance variant are priced at $50,240 and $54,240, respectively.

The company now offers its most affordable version Model 3 at $40,240, while the performance variant is for $53,240.

Tesla has cut prices globally since January, including in the United States, seeking to drive volume, especially for its mass-market cars, the Model Y crossover and the Model 3 sedan.

Chief Executive Elon Musk last month signalled the EV maker would prioritize sales growth ahead of profit in a weak economy even though Tesla’s gross margins fell to a more than two-year low in the first quarter. However, a few after that, Tesla announced its first U.S. price hike.

first published: May 02, 2023, 10:28 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 10:28 IST
