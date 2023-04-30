Trends :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Tesla Model S, Model X Not Available in Few Asia-Pacific Countries, Reveals Website

Tesla Model S, Model X Not Available in Few Asia-Pacific Countries, Reveals Website

Tesla Model X and Model S are unavailable in several countries like Australia, Thailand, Singapore and New Zealand, as per the company website

Advertisement

Published By: Mayank Gupta

Reuters

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 11:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Tesla's first-quarter vehicle sales in 2023 rose by 36 percent after the company cut prices twice in a bid to stimulate demand. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Tesla's first-quarter vehicle sales in 2023 rose by 36 percent after the company cut prices twice in a bid to stimulate demand. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Tesla’s Model S and Model X were not available for order in some Asia-Pacific countries, including Australia, Thailand, Singapore and New Zealand, the automaker’s website showed on Sunday.

Other Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) models, such as Model 3 and Model Y were available in these countries, according to the website.

It was not immediately clear why these models were not available. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker posted record deliveries in the January-March quarter, but deliveries of higher-priced Model X and Model S vehicles slumped by 38 percent.

Advertisement

Also Read: Tesla Plans to Export Model Y from China to Canada Soon

Tesla has been aggressively cutting prices for some of its models this year across markets to juice demand as competition among electric-vehicle makers heats up around the world.

RELATED NEWS

Investors have been watching Musk’s gamble that cutting prices would stimulate sales, although they worry about eroding margins.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Mayank GuptaMayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in aut...Read More

first published: April 30, 2023, 11:01 IST
last updated: April 30, 2023, 11:01 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures