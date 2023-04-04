Tesla Removed Ultrasonic Parking Sensors From Model 3 and Model Y, Here's How Cars Reacted

The top electric car company Tesla has been witnessing a loss for the past few years. In order to recover the losses and continue to run operations in the international market, the American EV makers decided to remove the front and rear ultrasonic parking sensors from model 3 and model Y, which are used to detect big objects from a distance that comes on their way.

The decision has been taken in view to improve the profit margin among its shareholders. When the news went viral on the internet, many customers from overseas who were planning to buy the vehicles, ditched their plans. Some of the Tesla owners also slammed that recent development and called it a complete act of cheapness.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Tesla shocked people with its tactics and updation strategy. Earlier, the biggest EV car makers removed lumbar adjustment for the front passenger. Later, they even deleted the high-quality carpet in the front boot and mobile charger feature.

The firm has been slammed many times by customers for its autopilot mode Model 3 and Model Y. According to owners, the feature has been lacking a major update. They said some times the autopilot mode feature activates itself and does not disengage during the drive, which eventually lands drivers in a scary situation.

