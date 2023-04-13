These Trains, Cancelled Due to Rail Roko Agitation, To Soon Operate Again

Saket Ranjan, CPRO of Bilaspur Railway Zone said that those passengers whose tickets have been wasted due to the cancellation of the trains will get full refunds. He added that those who booked online tickets will be refunded in their accounts.

Train services of South Eastern Railway were affected due to agitation at Kustaur station of the Adra-Chandil section of the Adra division and Khemasuli station of the Kharagpur-Tatanagar section of the Kharagpur division. Due to this, many trains were cancelled and hence, passengers were facing a lot of problems.

Train numbers 12101 LTT-Shalimar Express, 18029-LTT-Shalimar Express, 12859 CSMT-Howrah Geetanjali Express, 12261 CSMT-Howrah Duronto, 12809 CSMT-Howrah Express and 12151 LTT-Shalimar Express have been restored.

The rail roko movement has been going on since April 5. The ongoing movement at Khemashuli railway station in the Kharagpur railway division of the South Eastern Railway has caused disruptions in the operation of certain trains running through the South East Central Railway.

Earlier, the rail roko movement was seen in Punjab amid farmers’ protests in support of various demands, which included fair compensation for the acquisition of land for road projects and clearing pending sugarcane dues. This protest was called by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) at the Gurdaspur Railway Station.

Railway officials said that 10 trains, including the ones from Verka to Pathankot and Pathankot to Amritsar, were cancelled because of the agitation. The general secretary of KMSC Sarwan Singh Pandher said that the farmers were demanding fair compensation for the land acquired for road projects. Their other demands included payment of sugarcane dues, remunerative prices for crops as per the Swaminathan Commission report and farm debt.

