Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Records 26 Percent Increase in Footfall

The number of passengers travelling through the International Airport here has witnessed a record increase of 26 percent in the month of May, 2023 as compared to last year, the airport authority said on Monday.

The airport, which is managed by the Adani Group, said 3.68 lakh people travelled through Thiruvananthapuram airport in May which is the highest figure since the Covid crisis.

“This is a 26 percent increase compared to May 2022. Average number of daily passengers has increased to 11,879. A total of 12,939 people travelled on May 25. This is also the highest figure in recent times. The number of daily services averaged around 80," the airport authority said in a release.

A total of 2,337 air traffic movements (take-offs and landings) took place in May, the authority said, adding that at least 1.93 lakh domestic tourists and 1.75 lakh foreign tourists travelled through Thiruvananthapuram.