This Bike Climbs Trees Like a Pro and Rotates 360 Degree, Costs only Rs 1.12 Lakh

A man from Karnataka had designed a device in 2019 that could be used to climb atop an arecanut tree quickly. This had then caught the attention of business tycoon and Chairman of Mahindra Group, Mr. Anand Mahindra as well. After that, Komale Ganapathi Bhat – the man behind the creation of this ‘tree bike’ didn’t just sit back and sell his design/device. He kept on thinking and trying newer ways to improvise the machine.

“Even people were asking me frequently if I can come up with something that can help climb other trees as well. So I did lots of trials, got in touch with a few experts and came up with this new version" said Komale Ganapathi Bhat who is from Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

At 51, his new invention is nothing short of a boon for farmers. This new ‘tree bike’ is 45 kg heavy but can be easily transported with a trolley. The vehicle runs on petrol, and at least 70 to 80 trees can be climbed with just 1 litre petrol. The bike can be used on trees with a thickness between 5 to 15 inches. And the best part is that it rotates in 360 degree angle. Along with arecanut and coconut trees, it can be easily used to scale mango and jackfruit trees as well.

It’s a boon to farmers where finding necessary labor for fruit picking is a big challenge. The device enjoys a subsidy of Rs 43,000 from Karnataka state government bringing down the overall cost to Rs 1.12 lakh to the buyer. The overall operation of the tree bike is so simple and easy that even women and kids can single-handedly use it, says Mr Bhat.

