This Modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny Looks Set To Destroy Anything On The Road

This Beefed-Up Version of Maruti Suzuki Jimny Looks Set For Every Challenge On the Road

Following a long wait, Maruti Suzuki finally unveiled its Jimny SUV in the Indian market earlier this year. The SUV comes packed with a plethora of features and is expected to do well, considering the demand for off-roaders in India. While Maruti Suzuki has done enough to make it a comfortable ride for off-roading, auto enthusiasts love adding their own touch to the design. The latest addition to the list is a beefed-up version of Jimny. The SUV sports an Adventure Defender Kit by the Japanese legends down at Mudron. At the front, the modified Jimny features a grille and bumpers that may instantly remind you of the Land Rover Defender. Whereas the hood seems to be inspired by Brabus 800.

The SUV has wheel arches and a rear bumper that are far more aggressive than the ones you will see on a standard Jimny. And for those big potholes on the road, or terrain where you may or may not have a road, are the 15-inch Crimson Dean Colorado wheels.

Advertisement

However, with all the extra size and beefed-up avatar, the SUV’s power output may be compromised.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny made its debut in India as a 5-door SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. The SUV is built on a ladder frame chassis and Suzuki Tech platform.

Under the hood, the SUV is packed with a 1.5L K-Series petrol engine with an idle start/stop feature. The unit is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard while a 4-speed automatic transmission is also available as optional. Suzuki’s 4×4 ALLGRIP drive system comes as a standard feat.

Maruti Suzuki began taking bookings soon after the launch and the SUV has now started arriving at the company’s Nexa showroom. The Indo-Japanese car maker plans to commence the customer showcase of the SUV in a phased manner in the Nexa showroom. The production of the Jimny is to begin in April 2023 followed by the market launch and the price announcement is likely to take place in May 2023.

Furthermore, the automaker is all set to manufacture the Jimny 5-door at its Gurugram plant for both domestic and export markets. The brand eyes manufacturing one lakh units of SUVs in a year. The deliveries of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny are likely to start at the end of May 2023.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Auto News here