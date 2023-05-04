This Summer Special Train To Connect Mumbai And Varanasi, Check Schedule

The Western Railway has announced a summer special train between Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Banaras. Train number 01101/01102 will have two trips each between LTT-Banaras-LTT. It has been announced for the convenience of the increasing number of passengers during the summer vacations. This train will go towards its designated station via Itarsi railway station.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of West Central Railway Bhopal DRM, Subedar Singh, the summer special train number 01101 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Banaras special train will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station at 12.15 pm on 02.05.2023 and 06.06.2023 (Tuesday). Then the next day it will reach Itarsi station at 12.20 am and leave Itarsi station at 12.25 am and reach Varanasi station at 4.00 pm. Similarly, summer special Train No. 01102 Banaras-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will leave Banaras station at 6.00 pm on 03.05.2023 and 07.06.2023 (Wednesday), then reach Itarsi station at 08.55 am the next day. It will leave Itarsi station at 09.00 am and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station at 11.55 pm.

This summer special train will have a total of 18 coaches including one air-conditioned first cum-second-class, one air-conditioned second class, two air-conditioned third class, 10 sleeper classes, two general class and two SLRD.

En route, this train will stop at Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur and Prayagraj Chhivki stations in both directions. Railway officials said that passengers must follow all the guidelines issued by the government related to COVID-19 on the train and station during the journey.

Before this, another special train was announced from Mumbai to Varanasi that started on April 15. This is 09183 Mumbai Central-Banaras Special and 09184 Banaras-Mumbai Central Special. The 09183 special train leaves Mumbai at 10:50 pm every Wednesday and arrives in Banaras at 10:30 am on Friday. The fare of tickets of the special trains varies depending on the type of coaches and services used.

