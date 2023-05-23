Ever since the EV cars were introduced in India, they undoubtedly grabbed a lot of attention from buyers. Over the years, the demand in the segment also has seen a massive growth in sales due to low maintenance and high-range capabilities. But, the few questions always stayed there. Are we fully ready for EVs in the country now? Is there enough infrastructure? Recently, a Mumbai-based Tata Nexon EV car owner named Carmelita Fernades raised all of these questions after facing issues with battery charging.

She even got so upset that the lady even brought the matter on social media, and even asked the company to take her car back as she does not want it anymore.

What was the full matter? Scroll down to read.

Carmelita Fernandes, a Mumbai resident who works in a private firm, reserved the Nexon EV Prime in December of last year. She received the delivery earlier this year, in January. According to her, everything was going well at first, but a recent accident changed her mind about EVs when she was traveling with one of the best electric cars Tata Nexon with her mom.

She Twitted that nightmarish experience with Tata Motors. She wrote that on her 2 trips to Pune from Bombay. On the first trip, it was a battery issue, which was replaced. Then it was her second trip where she faced the charging problem at the Food Mall as ZConnect Support doesn’t support it. She even tagged the company in her post and asked the company to take her car back.

Meanwhile, many people who were planning to buy EVs, slammed the company for not giving her a solution regarding the same. While users replied to her post, asking her to switch to internal combustion engine cars.