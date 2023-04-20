Trends :MG Comet EVMcLaren 765 LT SpiderLargest Passenger VehicleSuzuki Burgman ElectricBajaj Pulsar NS200 Review
Home » Auto » Thousands of Southwest Airlines Flights Delayed Due to Technical Glitch

Thousands of Southwest Airlines Flights Delayed Due to Technical Glitch

According to aviation tracking company Flight Aware, more than 5,400 flights of Southwest Airlines were delayed, while over 100 were cancelled

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 09:46 IST

Washington

Southwest Airlines (Photo: IANS)
Southwest Airlines (Photo: IANS)

Thousands of flights of Southwest Airlines were delayed across the US following a technical glitch that forced the temporary grounding of all its planes.

According to aviation tracking company Flight Aware, more than 5,400 flights were delayed into or out of the US on Tuesday, while over 100 were cancelled, reports the BBC.

Confirming the development, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that “Southwest Airlines experienced a technical issue with one of their internal systems", adding that all departures had been paused at the airline’s request while the Dallas-based carrier addressed the issue.

Also Read: Dangerous Wind Conditions Disrupts 100 Flights on South Korean Island

“The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed," the FAA said. As services resumed later Tuesday, the low-cost carrier said on social media: “We work to restore operations and accommodate disrupted customers as quickly as possible."

Southwest Airlines has been under fire after “staff shortages" during last year’s Christmas holiday season led to 16,700 flight cancellations and disrupted travel plans for two million customers.

At the time, the US Department of Transportation said it would investigate whether customers were subject to “unfair and deceptive" practices.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 20, 2023, 09:46 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 09:46 IST
