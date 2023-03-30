Top 5 Cars and SUVs Launching in India in 2023: Price, Features and More

The Indian automobile industry is expected to witness some pathbreaking launches this year. From high-end SUVs to cutting-edge EVs, 2023 will witness some truly big launches. To help you plan your purchase, here’s a list of the top 5 cars, SUVs and electric vehicles arriving in India this year.

MG Comet

The MG Comet is a two-door smart urban electric city car that will be the second EV from MG Motor India. MG Comet will be powered by a 25-kWh battery and 50 kW motor, offering a range of around 150-200 km on a single charge, based on sister brand Wuling’s Air EV. It will also include LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cells, which are known for their lightweight design, longer life span, improved discharge, no maintenance, and charge efficiency. On the inside, we’ll see features found in premium vehicles, such as a dual 10.25-inch digital display for the instrument cluster and infotainment centre, along with host of connected features. All of this will combine to make MG Comet a smart urban EV which will turn heads and become a trendsetter in the EV mobility category, creating an all-new EV segment altogether.

Advertisement

Also Read: Maserati MC20 Launch in India: Price, Features, Engine Specs and More

Tata Altroz EV

Tata displayed the all-electric Altroz premium hatchback at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The Tata Altroz EV is based on the same ALFA platform which is compatible with electrification. The Tata Altroz EV is expected to share many features with the Nexon EV, including the same electric powertrain, PDU (Power distribution unit), and battery pack. The car is expected to include connected car technology, which will allow you to access the car’s stats such as battery life and charging history, as well as locate the nearest charging stations for you.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

Advertisement

During the GIIAS 2021 Motor Show in Indonesia, the updated Hyundai Creta made its debut. The new Creta was inspired by the next-generation Tucson, both of which feature the company’s new parametric grille that runs along the length of the vehicle. In comparison to the previous generation, the new model appears to have more angular taillights and a reworked trunk. On either side of the taillight cluster, two vertical creases can be seen, and a plastic panel connects the two halves. The bumper in the back is new as well.

Advertisement

Kia Seltos Facelift

The upcoming 2023 Kia Seltos facelift breaks cover as a spicier-looking SUV with a revised interior and feature list. The 2023 Kia Seltos will come with updated styling, along with a revised interior, and will be based on the same bodyshell as earlier; therefore, changes largely remain superficial. The updated SUV gets new features like a 10.25-instrument cluster, new interior elements, etc. Furthermore, because its platform is highly localised for India, Kia could add more features to the India-specific model. The manufacturer could include features such as a panoramic sunroof, electronic tailgate, electric parking brake with auto-hold, and so on.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a compact SUV which is expected to launch in India in April 2023. The Fronx will reportedly be launched in India at a starting price (ex-showroom) of approximately Rs 8 lakh, and the price will go up for upgraded and feature-packed variants. The car will be available in five variants with nine different colour options.

Read all the Latest Auto News here