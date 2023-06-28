Toyota C-HR Hybrid SUV Breaks Cover, Delivers 23 Kmpl Mileage

The Japanese car manufacturer Toyota finally remove all the curtains, and globally unveiled the second-generation C-HR. The report says the sales are expected to begin in 2024. This is the first time the brand has introduced a plug-in hybrid model in the form of a crossover with an aim to attract new customers.

The company has not revealed many details about it as yet. But, some reports claim that the bold and edgy four-wheeler initially will arrive in the European market. However, it is not confirmed yet if the company will launch the SUV in India or not.

Toyota C-HR Hybrid

According to the official images shared by the company, it looks quite similar to the C-HR Prologue concept, which was showcased last year. The newly unveiled second-gen C-HR will feature multiple engine options including a 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid, 2.0-litre and 1.8-litre parallel hybrids. Among all, on 2.0-litre parallel hybrid model will have an AWD option, which will provide good stability and traction on wet surfaces with the help of an electric motor at the rear axle.