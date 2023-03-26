Toyota Camry Discontinued in Japan, Plans to Launch Sedan In New Avatar

The Japanese car manufacturer Toyota that has received a massive boost in sales through its luxury sedan Camry from 2002 to 2016 back then. Now, the vehicle is struggling to retain its era in the homegrown country, where the company decided to put a complete full stop and end its production in some countries including Japan. However, global production of the vehicle will remain to continue.

The big step from the top car manufacturer comes after they witness a massive downfall in sales as people nowadays give more priority to SUVs or sedans. Amid this, there are also reports that surfaced on the internet, claiming that the company is likely to relaunch the four-wheelers in a completely different avatar. The firm has not revealed any details about the same as yet. But, if rumors are to be believed, customers might be able to see the Camry’s next generation next year.

Meanwhile, undoubtedly, Toyota’s Camry back then was considered one of the top hot-selling products globally. It used to sell more than 600,000 units worldwide. Half of its sells generates in the United States despite the fact of vanishing the sedan market. Currently, the vehicle did not say completely bye as it continues to shine in more than 100 markets globally including India, where it comes with petrol and petrol-hybrid strong hybrid engine options.

