Toyota Century SUV Photos Leaked Ahead of Official Debut, Check Details

The Japanese car maker Toyota is all set to launch an all-new Century SUV in India. The news already has been confirmed by the company recently at the global unveiling event of next-generation Vellfire and Alphard.

Ahead of the official launch, the SUV has been spied recently in heavy camouflage during the testing phase, giving an idea about how it will look in the future. Despite being heavily covered with camouflage, it is not difficult to understand what needs to be expected from the upcoming SUV.

Upcoming Toyota Century SUV Design

Going by the leaked images, customers can expect the SUV with a bold design with an eye-catching road appearance. The photos suggested that four-wheelers were likely to get an uplifted nose, and large headlamps, featuring dual-layer treatment. It also can be seen that the car features a decent amount of cuts and creases, making it look more edgy and sharp.

Upcoming Toyota Century SUV Changes

The multi-spoke alloy wheels also can be seen in the spied images, which have already been seen in the Century sedan. The roof was also seen flat, featuring an attached spoiler at the rear.

It has been reported that the all-new Toyota Century will feature a similar monocoque architecture as the Grand Highlander. Even the wheelbase will remain quite similar. However, Century SUV is expected to come with larger dimensions as compared to Grand Highlander.

Upcoming Toyota Century SUV Engine

Currently, the Century sedan features a 5.0-litre V8 hybrid engine. There are reports that suggested the company might do some changes in the unit to make it more powerful. The brand is yet to share the details about the same.

Upcoming Toyota Century SUV Rival