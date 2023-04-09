Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Makes Global Debut: Design, Features, Engine Specs and More

Toyota has expanded its Corolla range with the addition of a new Cross Hybrid variant. The new car is aimed at offering an option to entry-level SUV customers. Based on the high-strength TNGA-C platform used by the original sedan, Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid features the fifth-gen version of the company’s Hybrid System that delivers increased power and fuel efficiency.

With an EPA-estimated 18 km per litre and top power of 196 bhp, new Toyota Corolla Cross promises to be both fun to drive and practical for everyday use. The SUV comes with all-wheel drive and is backed with a long list of features.

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari Unveils Toyota Corolla Altis Flex-Fuel Car in India, Details Here

Advertisement

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in three variants: S, SE, and XSE, with a range of exterior and interior colour options to choose from. The boot capacity of the Corolla Cross Hybrid is also noteworthy, providing versatility for all types of adventures.

Under the hood, the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid features the 5th Generation Toyota Hybrid System, equipped to offer improved power and fuel efficiency. This, coupled with the Electronic All-Wheel Drive system, delivers top power of 196 bhp.

The S and SE grades of the SUV will be offered with 17-inch alloy wheels as standard along with sport-tuned suspension, LED head and tail lamps, and smart key access, among other features. Moving up to the SE grade, the Corolla Cross Hybrid gains privacy glass, roof rails, paddle shifters, Blind-Spot Monitor (BSM), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). Finally, the XSE grade features standard 18-inch alloy wheels, premium LED headlamps, taillamps and fog lamps, Softex-trimmed seats with heated front seats, and a power driver’s seat.

Advertisement

The interior of the Corolla Cross Hybrid offers enough space and features that you would expect from a modern-day SUV. The higher-spec variants of the SUV come with a power sunroof with a choice of either single- or dual-zone automatic climate control. All variants come with standard heating and air conditioning vents for rear seat passengers.

Advertisement

Overall, the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is an exciting addition to the Corolla family, offering impressive performance, efficiency, and versatility for all types of adventures. Deliveries of the new Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid are expected somewhere in June However, Toyota is yet to confirm if the SUV will be coming to the Indian market.

Read all the Latest Auto News here