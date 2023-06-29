Toyota Hilux Pick-up Available at Discounts Ranging Between 6-8 Lakh, Details Inside

Toyota India announces an interesting discount on the much talked about lifestyle pickup - Hilux. Hilux is priced at Rs 30.40 lakhs in India. The Toyota Hilux was launched on March 2022 and has sold nearly 1,300 units to date. Another competitor Isuzu V-Cross from the same segment is priced much lower.

Toyota Hilux - Discount

Toyota Hilux was launched at the starting price of Rs 33.99 in March 2022. A Year later, Toyota slashed the prices and reintroduced Hilux with a new starting price of Rs 30.40 lakhs. It is noted that the price for the Hilux Standard 4WD MT was reduced to Rs 3.59 lakhs, whereas the prices of the top-of-the-line were increased by Rs 1.35 lakhs for the manual transmission and Rs 1.10 lakhs for the automatic transmission.

Advertisement

Some dealers confirmed that the minimum discount on Hilux is nearly 6 lakhs, while others offered a discount of Rs 8 lakhs on higher trim based on the inventory.

Isuzu V-Cross - Discount

The competition in the lifestyle pickup segment is quite narrow. The only direct competitor of Toyota Hilux in the market is Isuzu V-Cross. The price of Isuzu V-Cross 4WD MT starts from Rs 23.82 lakhs and goes up to Rs 27.36 lakhs. Moreover, one can avail of a discount of nearly Rs 2.5 lakhs.

Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V-Cross: Which One to Choose?

Advertisement

Comparing the prices of both the vehicles and considering the discount. The price gap between the two has come down from 10 lakhs to 5 lakhs on the road. There are a lot of similarities between the two and the key difference is under the hood.

Both vehicles are available with a Diesel engine option alone. The Toyota Hilux gets 201 bhp of Power, 2.8L Engine with a Torque of 500 Nm. On the other hand, Isuzu V-Cross comes with 147 bhp of power, a 1.9L Engine with a Torque of 350 Nm. The other difference is Toyota Hilux comes with 7 airbags against 6 offered by Isuzu V-Cross.