Toyota India Begins Third Shift at Bidadi Facility, Here's Why

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, a joint venture of leading car manufacturer Toyota Motor Corporation, has started a third-shift operation at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka in order to meet the rising demand for its existing portfolio of products and its new launches in 2022.

The initiative has been taken to increase the production capacity by around 30 percent, and cut down the long waiting periods on some of the top hot-selling models including Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

Here’s What Toyota Kirloskar Motor Says About The Step

As per the information shared by the automakers, the purpose of the step is to produce more than 30,000 units annually, which currently manufacture somewhere nearly 1 lakh units yearly.

In its official press release, the company says that third-shift operations will be generating additional employment of close to 25 percent in the state. The brand also revealed that currently, TKM has a 6000-member strong team, including production and non-production staff.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Chief Communication Officer’s Comment

Commenting about the same and company’s growth, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Chief Communication Officer Sudeep Dalvi said that the brand is highly thrilled to see the market responding very positively to their entire product line-up. He also appreciated his staff members for their support. He called all of their team members their biggest asset which made it everything possible. He also feels happy that the third shift bringing in new members into the Toyota family.

In addition, Dalvi also informed that the company remains steadfast in its mission to build ever better and greener cars, contributing to India’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and sustainable mobility.