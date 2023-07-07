Toyota India Increases Vehicle Prices by 1 Percent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it has hiked the prices of its models by around 1 percent in order to offset the impact of an increase in input cost.

The company, which sells models like Innova Crysta and Fortuner, has realigned the prices of its models with effect from July 5, 2023, TKM said in a statement.

Also Read: Domestic Automobile Retail Sales Grows 10 Percent in June 2023: FADA