Toyota India Increases Vehicle Prices by 1 Percent

Toyota, which sells models like Innova Crysta and Fortuner, has realigned the prices of its entire range with effect from July 5, 2023

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 17:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Toyota (Photo: IANS)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it has hiked the prices of its models by around 1 percent in order to offset the impact of an increase in input cost.

The company, which sells models like Innova Crysta and Fortuner, has realigned the prices of its models with effect from July 5, 2023, TKM said in a statement.

    • The increase was necessitated to partially offset the rising input cost, it added.

    “As a customer-centric company, we remain committed to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the market and all efforts have been made to ensure that the impact of the cost increase passing on to our customers is minimal," it noted.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 07, 2023, 17:54 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 17:54 IST
