Toyota Innova Crysta MPV Production to Continue till 2025 in India, Here's Why

The Innova Crysta MPV by Toyota was reintroduced earlier this year. Four lakh units of the MPV have been sold by the carmaker since the model was first launched in 2016. With the Innova HyCross and the reintroduction of the Innova Crysta, Toyota has bucked its own trend by selling two multi-purpose vehicles. Toyota Innova Crysta is set to remain in production till 2025, as per a report by Autocar.

The Innova Crysta is presently available in a 2.4-litre diesel variant only. The model has a five-speed manual gearbox. The MPV comes in with two seating configurations.

Toyota had earlier planned to stop the production of the Innova Crysta. But a lack of semiconductors for the new Innova HyCross have forced the automaker to continue production till the end of March 2024.

According to sources, the demand for Toyota Innova Crysta continues to remain high, with private buyers and fleet owners driving the major share. This may cause Toyoya to continue the car’s production for another year.

Toyota has added a third shift to its Bidadi-based facility in order to speed up production of the Innova variants. The Innova HyCross, which was launched in November, has been hugely popular with customers. The auto manufacturer was forced to pause bookings of the ZX and ZX (O) models due to its inability to keep up with the surge in demand.

“Owing to the ongoing supply challenges, we deeply regret to announce the temporary halt of bookings for top end grades of Innova Hycross i.e., ZX and ZX (O) only, with effect from 8th April 2023. The bookings of the other grades of Innova Hycross both the hybrid and gasoline will continue. We are doing our best to resume the Innova Hycross bookings for the said variants at the earliest," Toyota said in an official statement.

Toyota believes that boosting production can help it keep up with the increased demand for Innovas and reach a capacity of over 3.20 lakh units in the current financial year.

With a third shift at Bidadi, Toyota is expected to increase the manufacture of Innova, Fortuner and HyCross models to 510 units daily. The production capacity is 380 units per day currently. The auto company was looking to expand its production capacities earlier this year but failed to do so due to shortage of semiconductor chips.

