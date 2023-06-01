Toyota Reports Highest-Ever Monthly Sales in India, Retails 20k+ Units in May 2023

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been witnessing a decent number of sales over the past few months. The company recently reported that the brand saw a highest-ever monthly cumulative sales of 20,410 units for May 2023, and also reported a growth of 110 percent as compared to the same month, last year.

The four-wheeler manufacturer informed that the company registered domestic sales of 1,9379 units, and export sales of 1031 units of its feature-loaded Cruiser Hyryder last month. Amid this, TKM saw a jump of 32 percent in April, this year, when it sold 15,510 units of the SUV. The firm also recorded good success with a rise of 42 percent in the first five months of the calendar year 2023 (January-May), selling 82,763 units as compared to last year, where it managed to sell only 58,505 units.

Company’s Vice President of Sales’ Comment

Commenting about the positive trend, the company’s Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing, Atul Sood said that witnessed an all-time high monthly sales performance, why selling 20,410 units last month. He said the brand is looking forward to maintaining the current momentum.

In addition, Sood said that the strong upward trajectory highlights the company’s customer alignment and ever-growing product popularity with the latest launches like Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross, and the Hilux that continue to support the strong sales momentum in their respective segments. The popularity of Hilux, in particular, continues to grow and exhilarate customers all over India, thanks to its versatility and robust performance, the company’s VP of sales added.