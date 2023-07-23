Toyota Set to Launch Rebadged Version of Maruti Suzuki's Fronx, Check Details

Ever since Maruti Suzuki launched the Fronx in the Indian market, it has received a decent response from customers. After seeing the success of the car, the Japanese car manufacturer Toyota is planning to introduce a rebadged crossover, which might be known as Taisor. The report says the four-wheeler is likely to hit the market somewhere around the festive season.

It has been reported that the company might use a similar platform for the upcoming Taisor, which has been used for the Fronx. However, the company is yet to release the official details about the same.

Upcoming Toyota Taisor Design

Advertisement

If rumors are to be believed, it is expected that Toyota’s Taisor might come with some noticeable cosmetic changes. The company might update the front grille, headlight setup and bumper. When it comes to the cabin, it might share a lot of similarities with Fronx.

Upcoming Toyota Taisor Features

Apart from this majorly features will be carried forward in the Taisor including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support all the wireless car connect technology, a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, a heads-up display, multi-functional steering wheel, seat belt reminder, parking sensor, multiple airbags, among others.

Upcoming Toyota Taisor Engine