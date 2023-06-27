Chandigarh Metro: Union Govt Approves Tricity Line - Routes, Stations and More

In a major development, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has given the go-ahead for the highly anticipated Tricity metro project.

After a month-long wait following the submission of the comprehensive mobility plan (CMP), the ministry has expressed its support for the project, marking a significant milestone.

According to a senior UT official, the ministry has conveyed its lack of objection to the project and has requested the Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) to prepare a detailed phase-wise project report (DPR) for further consideration of funds.

The proposed metro network, meticulously crafted by RITES, aims to tackle the ever-increasing traffic chaos in the Tricity area, encompassing Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. Spanning a distance of 39 kilometers, this ambitious mass rapid transport system (MRTS) will exclude the heritage sectors from Sector 1 to 30. The estimated cost for this transformative project is a staggering ₹10,570 crore. Alongside the metro network, the plan also encompasses the construction of bus terminals, bus depots, and geometrical improvements at busy intersections, among other crucial infrastructure enhancements.

The comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) received in-principle approval from Chandigarh, Haryana, and Punjab in April this year, further solidifying the groundwork for the Tricity metro project. The final metro network is envisioned to span two phases, covering Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, New Chandigarh, and Pinjore.

During the first phase, which is set to be developed between 2027 and 2037, the MRTS will operate along several key routes, including Sarangpur to Panchkula ISBT, Rock Garden to Zirakpur ISBT via Mohali Industrial Area and the airport, as well as from Grain Market Chowk in Sector 39 to Transport Nagar in Sector 26.

In the subsequent phase, scheduled for development after 2037, four additional routes will be established. These routes will connect Panchkula ISBT to Panchkula Extension, Paraul in New Chandigarh to Sarangpur, Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar, and Zirakpur ISBT to Pinjore ISBT.

Chandigarh Metro: Stations

In conjunction with RITES’ proposal for a robust local bus network, the UT administration has finalized seven straight bus corridors that will intersect the Tricity, aimed at encouraging greater usage of public transportation and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic. RITES identified these seven corridors, including Sector 43 ISBT to New Chandigarh, Sector 17 ISBT to Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 43 ISBT to Panchkula ISBT, Sector 17 ISBT to Kharar ISBT, PGIMER/Dadumajra to Zirakpur ISBT, PGIMER to ISBT Panchkula, and ISBT Kharar to ISBT Zirakpur, as having the highest traffic volume.

The Tricity metro project’s approval comes after nearly 14 years since its initial proposal. During a meeting on the CMP in March this year, the governments of Punjab and Haryana, along with the Chandigarh administration, had provided their in-principle consent to the project. The mobility plan, devised by RITES Limited, comprises short, medium, and long-term proposals to enhance transportation, focusing on improving parking management, junctions, pedestrian infrastructure, road infrastructure, local bus systems, intermodal interchanges, and integrated freight complexes.