Trilateral Highway Connecting Kolkata with Bangkok to Start Operation in 4 Years

As part of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) project, a trilateral highway, which will connect Bangkok with Kolkata, is all set to start its operation in the next three or four years. The news has been confirmed by the ministers of commerce from different countries, who attended a business conclave organized by the Ministry of external affairs (MEA) and the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

The massive project aims to provide seamless connectivity to India and Thailand. Reports say that the work on the project already has been initiated, and the proposed plan is expected to provide great economic growth nationwide.

Kolkata-Bangkok Highway

It has been reported that the huge trilateral highway will start from Bangkok and covers the cities like Sukhothai, Thailand’s Mae Sot, Mandalay, Yangon, Kalewa, and Tamu in Myanmar. As far as Indian cities are concerned, it will pass through Kohima, Moreh, Srirampur, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Siliguri. It will cover a total distance of somewhere around 2,800 to 2,820 km. Reports also suggested that highways will feature its longest stretch in India. While the short one will fall in Thailand.