Trip Down 'Memory Lane': Delhi Zips Past Mumbai as Most Forgetful City in Uber Lost & Found Index 2023

Delhi has topped the charts in Uber’s 2023 edition of the Lost and Found Index, ending Mumbai’s two-year run. The financial capital has slipped to the second position and is followed by Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

According to the index released on Tuesday, mobile phones are the most commonly forgotten items. It also said that people have even forgotten their TV, Western commode, broom, and heavy machinery in these cabs.

The index, according to Uber, is a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when Uber riders tend to be most forgetful.

The weekend is the most forgetful time of the week with Saturday topping the charts, followed by Sunday and Friday.

According to the report, people are most likely to forget belongings in an Uber cab on lazy Saturdays and evening is the most forgetful time of the day. Passengers tend to forget most at around 7 pm followed by 8 pm and 6 pm.

Mobile phones most forgotten item; Samsung, Apple top brands

Mobile phones are the most commonly forgotten items in Uber cabs and the top three phone brands that are left in these cabs are Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus. The report says that people forgot three times more Android phones than iPhones in Uber cabs.

After mobile phones, it is laptop bags, wallets, clothing, headphones, water bottles, and spectacles or sunglasses. Keys, jewellery, and watches are also in the top 10 list.

TV, commode, broom among unique items left behind

The firm also released the list of the 10 most unique items that were left behind in Uber cabs and TV was on top. It is followed by a Western commode, three packets of milk and curtains, a broom, a college admit card, a walking stick, and an induction stove. People also forgot their family collage, heavy machinery, and printed ‘dupatta’ (scarf).

Also, people tend to forget red-coloured items the most in Uber cabs. It is followed by blue, yellow, rose, and pink.

“Delhi bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country, ending Mumbai’s two-year run at the top. Hyderabad made an entry into the top 4 most forgetful cities for the first time, while 2019’s most forgetful city, Bangalore, made a comeback, being the 4th most forgetful city," an official statement from the cab aggregator reads.

Commenting on the index, Nitish Bhushan, director, central operations, said that backed by insights and data, Uber’s Lost and Found Index aims to educate riders in a fun yet informative manner about in-app options available to them at the tap of a button, in case they lose or forget something in their cabs during their trip.

“We’ve all been there: that moment of panic when you first realise you’ve misplaced an important, or even sentimental, personal item. With Uber, you always have the option to contact support so you can attempt to retrieve your belongings. This annual survey is a fun and informative way of reminding our riders how easy it is to raise a retrieval request for a lost item in-app, and with a busy summer travel season on the anvil, we thought it was a good time for a quick refresher," he said.

Currently, Uber is available across 125 cities in India.​

