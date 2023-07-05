Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 Launched at Rs 2.23 Lakh, Scrambler 400X Price Reveal Later

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X has finally been launched in the country. The Speed 400 costs Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10k customers. The price of Scrambler 400X, on the other hand, will be revealed later.

Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 will be in showrooms by the end of of this month, Scrambler 400X in October. This new addition boasts a fresh single engine platform and an all-new engine, complete with a six-speed gearbox.

Advertisement

The Speed 400 features eye-catching dual-tone paint schemes, each adorned with a prominent Triumph tank graphic. With color options like Carnival Red, Caspian Blue, and Phantom Black, riders can select a style that suits their taste. Embodying the iconic Triumph silhouette, the motorcycle showcases an upswept silencer, a sculpted fuel tank, and factory fitted security, all complemented by sleek all-LED lighting. Standard features also include trademark black powder-coated engine casings and gold anodized forks, adding a touch of sophistication.

The feature highlights of the Speed 400 include a Ride-by-wire throttle, a Torque-assist clutch, a Switchable traction control system, and a convenient USB-C charging socket. The bike is equipped with a large analogue speedometer and an integrated LCD screen, which displays essential information such as a digital tachometer, remaining fuel range, and a prominent gear indicator. Additionally, heated grips are available as an accessory option. As for safety, the motorcycle comes standard with a steering lock and an anti-theft immobilizer.

Advertisement

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Bookings Start From Today at Rs 5,000; Deliveries in Oct 2023

Weighing in at a mere 170 kg and with a seat height of 790mm, the Speed 400 offers a lightweight and comfortable riding experience. Equipped with a bolt-on rear subframe, the motorcycle comes with 43mm big-piston upside-down front forks and a mono-shock rear suspension unit, ensuring a smooth and stable ride. Rolling on 17-inch wheels, it also features a four-piston radial front brake with a 300mm disc unit, accompanied by a dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.