Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Get 10,000 Bookings in Merely 3 Days of India Launch

Interested customers can book the Triumph-Bajaj bikes by visiting company's official website online.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 11:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Triumph Speed 400 (Photo: Triumph)
Triumph Speed 400 (Photo: Triumph)

Ever since the sports bike manufacturer introduced Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in partnership with Bajaj, it created a massive buzz in the two-wheeler segment in India. Recently, the company shared an official statement which stated that both the bikes have received 10,000 bookings collectively within 3 days of launch in the Indian market.

The company in the official release said that both bikes Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are getting a good response from the customers. The brand also informed that the customers can book the bikes online by paying a token amount of only Rs 2,000 to avoid long waiting periods.

Triumph Speed 400 (Photo: Triumph)

Here’s What Bajaj Said About Bikes

Commenting about the customer’s response on newly launched bikes, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said: “We are excited by the overwhelming response we have received following the launch. A pre-order of 10,000 bikes within such a short span is unprecedented and a testament to the unwavering faith that riders have placed in Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles. We are committed to our promise of manufacturing exceptional motorcycles that captivate riders with their performance, design, and technology."

Triumph-Bajaj bikes

    • The company has launched the much-awaited Speed 400 at the starting price of Rs. 2.33 lacs (ex-showroom Delhi). However, the amount was decreased by Rs 10k to Rs. 2.23 lacs (ex-showroom Delhi) for the first 10,000 customers. The general public will be able to see the bike from the end of July as it will reach the dealerships during this period.

    Meanwhile, those who are excited and waiting for the Scrambler 400 X in India, it will be launched somewhere around October this year in the domestic market.

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    first published: July 09, 2023, 10:01 IST
    last updated: July 09, 2023, 11:55 IST
