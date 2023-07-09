Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Get 10,000 Bookings in Merely 3 Days of India Launch

Ever since the sports bike manufacturer introduced Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in partnership with Bajaj, it created a massive buzz in the two-wheeler segment in India. Recently, the company shared an official statement which stated that both the bikes have received 10,000 bookings collectively within 3 days of launch in the Indian market.

The company in the official release said that both bikes Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are getting a good response from the customers. The brand also informed that the customers can book the bikes online by paying a token amount of only Rs 2,000 to avoid long waiting periods.

Here’s What Bajaj Said About Bikes

Commenting about the customer’s response on newly launched bikes, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said: “We are excited by the overwhelming response we have received following the launch. A pre-order of 10,000 bikes within such a short span is unprecedented and a testament to the unwavering faith that riders have placed in Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles. We are committed to our promise of manufacturing exceptional motorcycles that captivate riders with their performance, design, and technology."

Triumph-Bajaj bikes