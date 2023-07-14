Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Triumph Speed 400 On-Road Prices Revealed for Major Indian Cities, Bengaluru Awaited

The all-new Triumph Speed 400 was launched at Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The on-road prices have been revealed for major Indian cities. Check now!

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 14:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Triumph Speed 400 (Photo: Triumph)
Triumph Speed 400 (Photo: Triumph)

The Triumph Speed 400 took the Indian market by storm with its recent launch, offering a remarkable price tag of just Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom, India). What’s more, the first 10,000 lucky customers could purchase it at an even more enticing price of Rs 2.23 lakh.

Now, we have received confirmation of the on-road prices for this exciting entry-level motorcycle in key cities across India. It is important to note that these on-road prices are based on the ex-showroom price of Rs 2.33 lakh, and not the introductory price of Rs 2.23 lakh.

Triumph Speed 400 On-Road Price in Delhi

In the bustling capital city of Delhi, the Speed 400 stands as the most affordable, with an on-road price of Rs 2,67,927.

Triumph Speed 400 On-Road Price in Goa

Moving to the picturesque state of Goa, the motorcycle is available at a slightly higher on-road price of Rs 2,86,669.

Triumph Speed 400 On-Road Price in Mumbai

The Mumbaikars can experience the thrill of this beast for an on-road price of Rs 2,87,247.

Triumph Speed 400 On-Road Price in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, this marvel on two wheels can be yours for an on-road price of Rs 2,87,074.

Triumph Speed 400 On-Road Price in Bengaluru

While these figures give us a comprehensive understanding of the on-road prices across major cities, the Bengaluru dealer has shared that the on-road price for the Speed 400 in Karnataka is yet to be disclosed.

The Triumph Speed 400 has garnered immense attention for its power-packed features, sleek design, and exceptional performance. With the revelation of on-road prices, enthusiasts across the country can now plan their purchase accordingly and experience the thrill that this entry-level Triumph has to offer.

    • Furthermore, the introduction of these bikes caused a significant stir among enthusiasts across the country. The company revealed that both models collectively garnered a staggering 10,000 bookings within a mere three days of their launch in India.

    Additionally, the company informed potential buyers that they can conveniently book the bikes online by paying a nominal token amount of only Rs 2,000. This measure aims to streamline the booking process and alleviate long waiting periods, ensuring a seamless experience for customers.

    first published: July 14, 2023, 14:03 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 14:08 IST
