Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X Bookings Start in India Ahead of July 5 Launch

After breaking covers on much-awaited bikes Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in the international market, Triumph started taking official bookings for the same. Interested customers can now book the vehicle by visiting the company’s official website

As the company is all set to introduce the Indian version of these bikes on July 5 in partnership with Bajaj, the brand has revealed the complete list of company-fitted accessories ahead of the official launch. The company says these accessories have been designed in such a way that they will provide extra space and security to the riders.

Advertisement

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X accessories

Both of the 400cc bikes come with a wide range of optional accessories. The company has introduced different types of accessories customization to load some extra baggage including soft panniers, semi-rigid top boxes, and nylon tank bags, among others. Apart from this, a unique rear luggage rack also has been introduced, which will allow the customers to install Triumph accessories roll-top bags or any other non-OEM bike baggage.

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X Accessories Storage Capacity